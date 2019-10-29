Digital Exclusive: Sioux City police officers now carrying Narcan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) officers are now carrying a medicine that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The police officers were all issued with a four-milligram bottle of Narcan, in nasal spray form, last month.

Narcan has the medicine, Naloxone, in it that helps or allows people to breathe and become more alert after having an opioid overdose.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with SCPD Patrol Officer Jennifer Probasco, about how the Narcan works in the body.

“So the way that the medication works is it binds to the opioid receptors in [the] body, and it blocks so the body does not get any more of the opioid in that which too much would…cause a…respiratory depression and unresponsiveness,” said Probasco, Sioux City Police Department.

Narcan can reverse the effects of an overdose within two to five minutes in the body.

All of the Sioux City Police Department officers had training on how to use Narcan and recognizing the signs and symptoms of an overdose, from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Those signs and symptoms include pinpoint pupils, unresponsiveness, and trouble breathing normally.

“The main idea for [SCPD] to have [Narcan] is to help if one of [them] were to be exposed to such substance. We would have this on hand, be able to ourselves help fast. And also there are times that sometimes we are on scene before Sioux City Fire and EMS gets there. But, it’s not always like that,” said Probasco, Sioux City Police Department.

Sioux City Fire & Rescue last year reported to have provided Narcan to over 20 patients.

SCPD carry Narcan on them or inside of their patrol cars.

Last year, the law changed in Iowa for Narcan to be legal and available to everyone without a prescription.

The Iowa Department of Public Health provided the Narcan and training on how to use Narcan.

The Sioux City Police Department is covered by Iowa’s Good Samaritan Law when giving Narcan to someone who is experiencing an overdose.

That means anybody who is acting in good faith to help somebody is going to be covered, if there is, a negative outcome from using Narcan.

The Good Samaritan Law covers everybody, not just the police officers.