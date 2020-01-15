Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Police Department to hold citizen’s academy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Ever wonder what it would be like to experience the life of a police officer?

The Sioux City Police Department is accepting applications for its annual citizen’s academy.

Citizens spend three hours a night, once a week, from March until May, learning with Sioux City police officers.

Officials say students enjoy the hands-on learning experience.

“They see K9 demonstrations. They get to actually drive a car and do the pursuit driving training that the officers go through,” said Sergeant Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department.

Students also have fun on the night they conduct traffic stops.

The class helps people understand what the police do and why they do it. It also helps build a better relationship between the department and the community.

Applications for the class are due on January 19.

