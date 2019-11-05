Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Conservatory of Music Hand Drum Circle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Conservatory of Music recently started the Hand Drum Circle Inside.

It is people playing different types and styles of hand drums in a circle inside of the Conservatory.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Carson Lorenz, drum teacher at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music about the origins of the drum circle.

“It started out as a drum, a drum circle, like a drum set circle. Uh, it was for a friend of the Conservatory’s. They were going through some hard times, and they love the drums,” said Lorenz.

People can take turns playing and learning the different kinds of hand drums.

They can even sit down and listen to the sounds of the drums fill the Conservatory too.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Richard Miller, Drums, Piano, and Vocals teacher at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music about the drum circle.

“They can definitely get a sense of, of happiness, a sense of calmness, a sense of community. Uh, which is wonderful for, for us as beings, and us as people. Um, just to come and have a community that kinda support you and just kinda wrap our arms around you through drums and through music and rhythm is something that we take pride here at the Conservatory,” said Miller.

You do not need any experience in playing the drums to be in the drum circle.

The dim lights help bring calmness to the environment in the Conservatory.

There is an outside version that is the same as the inside version except people are sitting on logs.

The Hand Drum Circle is on Monday through Friday from 5:30 until 7 p.m at the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.