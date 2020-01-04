Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Art Center gives art lessons to kids on Saturdays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids were able to get frosty with their creative side during an art lesson.

On Saturday, the Sioux City Art Center held an art lesson at the Gilchrist Learning Center where kids learned how to do a mosaic art piece of winter scenery.

To complete the project, the class used scissors, construction paper, glue, pencils, and paintbrushes.

The kids started by drawing a snowman, some pine trees, snow and wind with a pencil to create an outline. Once their outlines were done, they cut pieces of construction paper into different sizes to glue them onto paper creating a wintery scene.

Kids ages seven to 11 are able to partake in the lessons on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Kids under the age of seven are encouraged to join, but with adult supervision. The cost is $7 per child.

Every Saturday is a different project.

January 11Clay Pinch Pot Monsters
January 18 Wood Sculptures
January 25 Recycled Robots
February 1 Mesopotamian Clay Tablets
February 8 Valentine Metal Tooling
February 15Foil Relief
February 22 Mixed Media City-Scape
February 29 3D Hands
March 7 Nature Seed Mosaic
March 14 Gnome Houses
March 21 Spring Fling
March 28 Cardboard Architecture

