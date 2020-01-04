Digital Exclusive: Sioux City Art Center gives art lessons to kids on Saturdays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids were able to get frosty with their creative side during an art lesson.

On Saturday, the Sioux City Art Center held an art lesson at the Gilchrist Learning Center where kids learned how to do a mosaic art piece of winter scenery.

To complete the project, the class used scissors, construction paper, glue, pencils, and paintbrushes.

The kids started by drawing a snowman, some pine trees, snow and wind with a pencil to create an outline. Once their outlines were done, they cut pieces of construction paper into different sizes to glue them onto paper creating a wintery scene.

Kids ages seven to 11 are able to partake in the lessons on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Gilchrist Learning Center.

Kids under the age of seven are encouraged to join, but with adult supervision. The cost is $7 per child.

Every Saturday is a different project.

January 11 Clay Pinch Pot Monsters January 18 Wood Sculptures January 25 Recycled Robots February 1 Mesopotamian Clay Tablets February 8 Valentine Metal Tooling February 15 Foil Relief February 22 Mixed Media City-Scape February 29 3D Hands March 7 Nature Seed Mosaic March 14 Gnome Houses March 21 Spring Fling March 28 Cardboard Architecture

