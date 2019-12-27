Digital Exclusive: Shoveling snow can lead to serious injury or death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With snow/ winter weather on the way this weekend, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has some imporant information regarding your health while shoveling or using a snowblower.

Every year, parts of the country receive snow during the winter months, but with that snow comes the importance of removing it from driveways and sidewalks.

The Iowa Department of Public Health stated that snowfall brings the risk of death by shoveling.

According to the IDPH, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of deaths and as many as 100 deaths each year.

The American Heart Association said that shoveling snow can put some people at risk of a heart attack.

Sudden exertion, like shoveling hundreds of pounds of snow after being less active for several months can put a huge strain on the heart.

Pushing a heavy snow blower can also cause injury.

The heavier and wetter the snow is, the greater your risk for injury/severe injury or death is.

When shoveling, especially the heavier, wetter snow, it is important that you lift the shovel with your knees and not your back. Lifting with your back can lead to back injury, as well as, putting extra strain on your upper body in general.

Not only does moving the snow or pushing a snowblower cause injury, but the cold, in general, can increase the risk for injury.

Colder weather can increase your heart rate and blood pressure, which can make your blood clot easier and constrict arteries, which also decreases your blood supply, regardless if you’re healthy.

People over the age of 40 or are relatively inactive should be extra careful.

The National Safety Council recommends safety tips to follow should you have to shovel snow:

Do not shovel after eating.

Do not shovel while smoking.

Shovel only fresh, powdery snow.

Push the snow rather than lift the snow.

If you have to lift the snow, use a small shovel or only partially fill the shovel.

If you have to lift the snow, lift with your knees and not your back

Do not work to the point of exhaustion.

Know the signs of a heart attack and stop immediately and call 911 if you’re experiencing any of the signs, every minute counts.

The National Safety Council would also like to remind people to not pick up a shovel without doctor’s permission if you have a history of heart disease, stating that a clear driveway is not worth your life.

If you are someone who clears snow with a snow blower, there are a few things you should remember as well:

If the blower jams, turn it off

Keep your hands/ arms away from the moving parts

Be aware of the carbon monoxide risk of running a snow blower in an enclosed space

Add fuel outside, before starting, and never add fuel when the blower is running

Never leave a running blower unattended

Keep in mind, pushing a snowblower may seem easier, but you still have the possibility for heart strain by pushing the heavy snow blower.

Remembering these important tips will help you stay healthy and safe not only this weekend but throughout the rest of the winter season.