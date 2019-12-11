Digital Exclusive: Should pets be given as holiday gifts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the holiday season in full swing, people are out shopping, trying to find that perfect (or purrfect) gift for their loved ones.

Around this time of year, animal shelters see a huge increase in pet adoptions, but, they also see a huge increase in returned pets after the holiday season unwinds.

Adding that furry friend to your family brings a huge responsibility and commitment.

“We have a lot of animals here at the shelter that are deserving good and forever homes. But forever is the key. We want to make sure that all of our pets get into a home, and they stay there forever,” Cindy Rarrat, Director of Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center shared.

All their cats and dogs are looking for ‘furever’ homes, but adopting one into your home means a new responsibility and a life-long commitment to your new furry friend.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, Cindy recommends waiting until after the holiday season when things calm down and researching what owning a cat or dog is like so you can be prepared to raise that new furry family member.

“Research what you’re getting into first, as they are a life-long commitment, just not for the day or the holiday,” Rarrat added.

Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center currently has a lot of cats and dogs available for adoption. If you would like to look into making that life-long commitment you can go to the Sioux City Animal Adoption & Rescue Center’s website to see the current cats and dogs available and ready to find their ‘furever’ homes.