Digital Exclusive: SCPD focusing on traffic safety this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officers will be out patrolling the streets making sure drivers and pedestrians are safe during the summer.

Beginning Thursday, Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) will be participating in several traffic safety initiatives to help make Sioux City roads safer.

“One of the areas that will be focused on is impaired driving. The week before Father’s Day, will be a state-wide initiative to increase officer’s presence to look for impaired drivers,” said Sergeant Jeremy McClure of SCPD.

McClure stated the SCPD will be having extra officers patrolling the streets in the evening when folks will be heading for the bars.

“Last year, we saw an increase in OWIs in Sioux City and we also occasionally see fatality accidents involving pedestrians get struck by cars and the such and just one death is too many on our roads, so we want to do our part in making sure that we’re enforcing the laws to help raise awareness and hold people accountable if they violate those laws,” said McClure.

McClure also added some helpful tips for pedestrians on how to safely cross the street.

“It’s important that when pedestrians are crossing the street that they are doing it in a manner where they’re visible and they’re doing it safely. Ideally, crosswalks and intersections are the best place for pedestrians to cross, not in the middle of the block, not where it’s dark, you need drivers to make sure they see you,” said McClure.



According to McClure, the overall goal of the initiative is to reduce the number of traffic-related fatalities.