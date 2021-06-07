Digital Exclusive: SCCSD begins Summer Food Service Program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Community School District (SCCSD) is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.

The program is a nationwide initiative where school districts provide lunches to kids age 1 to 18 during the summer. SCCSD joined the program in 2002.

Food Service Director, Rich Luze, told KCAU they will be handing out food in 31 locations this year starting June 7 and ending on July 30. In previous years, the school district served at 25 to 28 locations.

Food will be provided by the school district. The school district used to have students eat their lunch near the food truck, but due to COVID-19, it was changed to a grab-and-go option. Luze said they will have the same policy this year.

To view the participating locations, click here.