Digital Exclusive: Safety tips for handling water-damaged farm equipment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Harvest season is right around the corner, and on some farmland in Siouxland, water is still standing.

After flooding, the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) is warning that farm equipment can become very dangerous when it has been submerged underwater for a long period of time.

To make sure farmers stay safe, the UNMC gave some important tips on how to check the safety of the equipment.

Look for a dirty water line on equipment to see how high the water came up.

Remove injectors and spark plugs to make sure that no water got into the cylinders.

Always wear protective clothing when working with contaminated parts.

Contact a service technician or electrician to inspect the pivot panels and tower boxes for an inspection.

Don’t attempt to use equipment that has not been properly inspected or restored.

Most insurance companies don’t provide flood coverage for farm equipment.

To understand the full details of equipment coverage, contact your insurance agent and ask if your policy includes flood coverage for farm equipment.

A way to protect the farm equipment from floodwater is moving them up to a sidehill or as far away as possible from creeks, rivers, and well-known flood plains.