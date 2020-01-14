Digital Exclusive: Safely working with power cords

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It can be dangerous working with electricity.

According to the Occupational Safety Health Administration, most everyone works with electricity every day just by unplugging and plugging their cell phones.

Many people have power cords in their workplace or their home. To help prevent injury, OSHA has some safety tips when it comes to working with power cords.

  • Do not modify cords or use them incorrectly.
  • Use factory-assembled cord sets and only extension cords that are three-wire type.
  • Use only cords, connection devices, and fittings that are equipped with strain relief.
  • Remove cords from receptacles by pulling on the plugs, not the cords.

Following these tips will help prevent electrical hazards from happening.

For more information on how to be safe while working with electricity, click here.

