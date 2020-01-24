Digital Exclusive: Reducing the risk of breast cancer through food

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are some simple ways to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.

Two breast surgeons from Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls gave a cooking presentation at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday night.

“Well, I think that women are looking for ways in which they do something to take action for themselves, in terms of their own healthcare. I think that we forget how important it is to use food as a source of taking care of ourselves,” said Dr. Julie Reiland, breast surgeon.

It’s a different way of talking about breast cancer, by sampling foods.

Experts say preventive measures are not just for older women.

“I wish women, and men, our age, college-age, would become more interested in their nutrition,” said Casey Johnson, attendee.

To learn more about breast cancer, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.