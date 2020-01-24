Digital Exclusive: Reducing the risk of breast cancer through food

Digital Exclusive

by: Reilly Mahon

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are some simple ways to reduce the risk of getting breast cancer.

Two breast surgeons from Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center in Sioux Falls gave a cooking presentation at the Hilton Garden Inn on Thursday night.

“Well, I think that women are looking for ways in which they do something to take action for themselves, in terms of their own healthcare. I think that we forget how important it is to use food as a source of taking care of ourselves,” said Dr. Julie Reiland, breast surgeon.

It’s a different way of talking about breast cancer, by sampling foods.

Experts say preventive measures are not just for older women.

“I wish women, and men, our age, college-age, would become more interested in their nutrition,” said Casey Johnson, attendee.

To learn more about breast cancer, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories