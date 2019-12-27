Digital Exclusive: Recycling Christmas waste and materials

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season produces one of the most waste-generated times of the year.

According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, which adds an additional one million pounds of waste to landfills a week.

The university said if every family reused about two feet of ribbon, it would save 38,000 miles of ribbon, enough to tie a bow around Earth.

They also mention that if every family wrapped around three gifts in reusable materials, like newspaper, magazines, etc., it would save enough paper to cover approximately 45,000 football fields.

According to the 2017 Iowa Statewide Waste Characterization Study, cardboard was the fifth overall most landfilled material out of 62 sorting categories.

The same study said the total amount of cardboard that’s landfilled in Iowa is about 84,200 tons, adding up to $4.3 million dollars, based on the current market value of $51 per ton.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has some tips on how to be environment-friendly during the holidays.

Choose recycled or sustainable sourced materials by shopping local to support shops, skill workers, and makers while reducing the shipping costs and impacts.

Reuse maps, comics, newspapers, kid art, or posters as gift wrap. Wrap gifts in either recycled paper or reusable bag.

For larger gatherings at your home, use recyclable or compostable paper products, like paper plates and cups.

Reuse packing and shipping materials.

Recycle old electronics and batteries.

Compost your food scraps.

The City of Sioux City has announced that the Citizen’s Convenience Center (CCC) will pick up Christmas Trees, cardboard, and wrapping paper disposals.

The CCC will pick up Christmas trees for curbside collection during the first two weeks of January.

Christmas trees can also be donated to the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center until January 13 at 4500 Sioux River Road on Highway 12.

The CCC will collect the cardboard and wrapping paper that’s inside your recycle container.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center on 28th Street will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The Citizen's Convenience Center on 28th Street will be closed on New Year's Day.