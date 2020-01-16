Digital Exclusive: Preparation for winter weather in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – At this time of year, it is best to be prepared for the worst.

The weather can be unpredictable and the Iowa Department of Transportation says to check the forecast and road conditions before heading out.

It’s also important to know what to carry in your car in case something happens.

Courtesy of Iowa Department of Transportation

“When winter weather comes, you should have jumper cables, you should make sure your car is full of fuel, and you might want to carry some snacks and some water. A flashlight is a good item to carry. Just in case you get stranded, you should have an extra blanket, would a good thing to have,” said Jeff Day, manager at Meier Towing.

One way to be prepared is to make sure that your car is in proper working condition before driving on the roads.

Courtesy of Iowa Department of Transportation

“Well, it would be good to plan ahead as much as possible. If you noticed your car starting not so well, you would want to get it to a shop BEFORE the weather comes to have it checked on, your battery or whatever. You might want to look at your tires are ahead of the weather, which may help you not end up in a problem,” said Day.

The Iowa DOT says drivers should use 511 to stay up-to-date on current road and weather conditions by clicking here.

For more winter travel information, go to Iowa DOT’s website for more winter travel information.