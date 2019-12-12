Digital Exclusive: Poor chimney maintenance leads to greater fire risk

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With colder weather here, folks are heating up their homes to stay warm, but those heating their homes with fireplaces may be at a greater risk for a house fire.

Fireplaces inside homes are usually ventilated outside by a chimney, and keeping up with the maintenance for your chimney may not be the first thing on your mind.

Performing maintenance on your chimney annually could potentially save your life, your family’s life, and/or your house in general.

Deputy Fire Marshall, Captain Ryan Collins from Sioux City Fire Rescue says the most important thing about having a chimney is the upkeep and maintenance needed.

“It’s very important that people clean their chimnies annually. We recommend having a professional do that, a professional chimney sweep, clean out all the creosote and everything else so that we can help reduce the number of chimney fires we have,” Cpt. Collins said.

Creosote is a black residue that builds up on the inside of chimney flutes. It is created from the chemicals released by the burning wood, and it is highly flammable and combustible.

Annual maintenance isn’t the only thing that can help prevent fires. Knowing some safety tips will also help keep you, your family, and your house safe from a possible fire.

What a lot of folks don’t know, is that putting the fire out at night by pouring water on it is actually a bad idea.

The water poured on the fire can create reactions up in the chimney itself as the cooled air from the water travels up the flute. The water can cause the metal firebox that makes up the chimney to contract and expand. Once this starts to happen, your chimney may end up getting gaps in the flute. Those gaps allow the hot air to escape out of the chimney’s side, and in time will lower the ignition temperature of the wood raming behind the chimney.

Captain Collins said that not all chimney fires are detectable, and because of this, it can make it hard to determine that you are having a chimney fire or have had a chimney fire.

The best ways to stay safe from chimney fires are: