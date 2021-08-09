Digital Exclusive: Overnight fog forecasted in Siouxland throughout week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders driving Monday morning experienced heavy fog while on the road.

Thankfully, it cleared up by the afternoon but due to the humidity, fog will be visible in the Siouxland area during the early mornings and evenings for the week.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper, Karey Yaneff, advises drivers to be extra cautious when on the road in these conditions.

“We like to tell everyone that they are required that they have to use their headlights at all times to make sure that people around them are seeing them. Make sure that we have some special time to allow them to get to work safely,” said Yaneff.

She also advises for drivers to reduce their speed while traveling on the roads as well as watching out for pedestrians.

“I would certainly recommend for the pedestrians that are walking along the intersections to make sure that they stay within the crosswalks, making sure that they can see the lights allowing them to make sure that they can walk safely across to the other side,” said Yaneff.