Digital Exclusive: One-eyed cat hired as Siouxland Humane Society employee

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society just recently hired a special new employee: a one-eyed cat named Pooh Bear.

After coming to the shelter in June, it was discovered that Pooh Bear had an eye infection and the antibiotics were not helping. Pooh Bear needed surgery to have his eye removed.

During his recovery, Pooh Bear stayed behind the desk at the shelter. Not only did he grow on the staff members, but the staff members grew on him.

Kelly Erie, the public relations and volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society, explained how he got hired, “It was a couple of days before Christmas [when] our executive director said, ‘Let’s make it official. Let’s make Pooh ours.'”

Since then Pooh Bear has even gained his own office chair.

As an employee, Pooh Bear sets an example for other special needs pets looking for their forever home.

“If one person hears this story, we hope it touches their heart to come in and realize that special animals are out there and they need a home,” added Erie.

Yasmin Garcia, a staff member at the Siouxland Humane Society, added an explanation of another job of Pooh Bear’s.



“If we see if they [dogs] are good with cats or not, we come, bring them to Pooh Bear and he just sits there and they just smell him. He doesn’t even care. He’s a test cat,” said Garcia.

Erie also mentioned that customers will come into the shelter just to pet and hold Pooh Bear.

If you would like to see how Pooh Bear is doing at his new job, you can follow him on Instagram.

