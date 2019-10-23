Digital Exclusive: Norfolk Mock Hazardous Materials Response Drill

NORFOLK, NE (KCAU) – The City of Norfolk, Nebraska, hosted a mock hazardous materials response drill on Tuesday night.

The drill took place at the Divots DeVent Center in Norfolk.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Jerry Thompson, Norfolk Fire Rescue Fire Inspector, about Tuesday night’s drill.

“It depends on what we’re dealing with. If it’s something, like tonight’s scenario, once it’s found, they find it, and they overpack it, and then it’s done. But if they find a room full of stuff, it could take hours. It could take several teams, several hours to take care of that if it was a real situation.”

The response drill was for Region 11, which consist of Antelope, Madison, and Pierce counties.

KCAU 9 Digital also spoke with Bobbi Risor, Region 11 Emergency Manager, about getting all the fire departments from each county together for one night.

“It’s probably six months worth of planning, from the idea to the drill. Now, this is a pretty in-depth drill. Some take longer, some takes two years to plan because it’s very in-depth. But this one took about six months [to plan].”

Fire departments from each county in Region 11 and Norfolk, Nebraska were represented in the drill on Tuesday night.