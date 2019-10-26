Digital Exclusive: Night two of the Presidential Politics Conference of Iowa

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Two presidential candidates spoke to highlight night two of the Presidential Politics Conference of Iowa (PPCI) in Siouxland.

Democrat Presidental Candidate and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Republican Presidental Candidate and former Congressman of Illinois Joe Walsh campaigned for the first time in northwest Iowa on Friday night.

The conference took place at the BJ Haan Auditorium on the Dordt University campus.

KCAU 9 Digital talked with former Congressman Walsh after he spoke and took questions at the PPCI about the conference.

“[We] could be in the same room and have interesting debates about policy. I think that all Democrats, Independents, and Republicans want to get back to that, where we’re debating respectfully [about] policy,” said Walsh.

Walsh is one of three Republicans challenging President Donald Trump for the Republican Party’s nomination.

Gabbard couldn’t make it to the conference because she had to stay in Washington, D.C. for the funeral of Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

She was able to live-stream her speech and answer questions from the audience, including her thoughts on the country coming together.

“But we see the diversity that exists within our country and our ability and our necessity for us to come together, to actually solve the problems that we’re facing,” said Gabbard.

Gabbard was recently on the latest televised Democratic debate and has spent a lot of time in other parts of Iowa.

The PCCI’s theme for this year is “executive leadership for the common good.”