Digital Exclusive: New aquatics center opens in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Public pools are opening up which means Summer is officially here and one town celebrating the season with folks heading to the new pool.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center in Yankton held its grand opening today after a three-year renovation.

“To make this a reality is 30+ years of work for different citizens here in the community. They started talking about replacing the old pool in the 90s,” said Todd Larson, director of Parks and Rec and City Events for the City of Yankton.

The aquatics center was designed with input from the community to be more accessible to not only Yankton citizens, but also for vacationers.

“This facility is just amazing in that we can bring in young kids and families, middle school-age kids, high school-age kids, college-age kids, adults, and there are amenities that somebody can find something that’s going to entertain them,” said Larson.

With the weekend yielding some less than ideal swimming weather, there were some worries about how the grand opening would turnout.

“At 11:00 a.m. with an 11:30 a.m. opening, seeing the line that was outside the gate I think put to rest any anxiety we may have had of how this was going to be received,” said Larson.