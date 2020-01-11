Digital Exclusive: Neighborhood Network Family Fun Night

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Friday night was a fun night for Siouxland families at Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Neighborhood Network held its third annual Family Fun Night bringing the community together with lots of games and activities.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Rick Arnold, President of Neighborhood Network, about the event.

“So we wanted to have a winter event that’s fun for the whole family and build relationships between our kids, our neighbors, our police, fire, and sheriff’s departments. So that the first time [the kids] meet those people, it’s on a fun, relaxing environment, not a scary situation,” said Arnold.

“Because other parents should bring their kids as a reward. There’s not many things that go on in the wintertime, because it’s cold,” said Chevy Richards, parent.

The event was free and open to the public. Families also had dinner of either pulled pork sandwiches or hot dogs.

There were over 20 different booths that offered fun activities for kids of all ages to play.

Some of the activities included the Sioux City Police Department with shoot hoops with kids, rock climbing, and bouncy houses.

The Sioux City Metro hockey and Sioux City Bandits football players were also in attendance to play games with kids.

“There’s hockey and there’s hockey players here and there’s police here,” said Jaxon.

“I’m going to do hockey, basketball, then bouncy house,” said Javien.

“Because I like, I don’t really get to do it often. I also like to climb. So, I like to climb a lot!” said Bella.

“Climb the rock [wall] and I love doing that. I like when you get free candy! I like the bouncy house,” said Layla.

Neighborhood Network might move the event to another location next year if the rock climbing wall moves.