Digital Exclusive: National Stress Awareness Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – National Stress Awareness Day falls on the first Wednesday of November.

Stress is toxic to your mental and physical health.

Some signs to look for are:

“Um, that can include anything from being very disorganized. Um, being forgetful. Um, to um, starting to have thoughts of um, maybe not wanting to be around. Um, isolating, um, and just, you know, having negative thoughts about who we are as a person,” said Erin Bonstead, Mental Therapist at UnityPoint-St. Luke’s.

Some of the symptoms include:

Rapid heart rate

Inability to relax

Palpitations

Difficulty of maintaining emotional balance

Stomach discomfort

Trouble falling asleep or staying asleep

Headaches

You’re most likely to experience toxic stress is when:

Not getting enough sleep

Not having a network of support

Experiencing a major life change – moving, death of loved one, new job, getting married, or having a child

Experiencing poor physical health

Not eating well

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) offers tips on how to deal with stress: