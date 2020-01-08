Digital Exclusive: National Radon Action Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – January is National Radon Action Month.

Radon is a radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. So, you don’t know if it’s in your home unless you test for it every two years.

According to Iowa Air Coalition, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Alicia Sanders, Environment Specialist at Siouxland District Health Department, about radon in Siouxland.

“Here in our Tri-State region, we do have higher than the national average of indoor radon levels. So, that’s why we encourage testing,” said Sanders.

Courtesy of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Red zone-highest potential. Orange zone-moderate potential. Yellow zone-low potential.

Radon comes from the soil and enters the home through cracks, around pipes, drain tiles, etc.

There are two main types of tests: short-term testing that lasts three to seven days and long-term testing that’s about nine months.

The short-term test should be hung at the lowest liveable portion of the home and have it at breathing level.

If the results of the short-term test is above 4 pCi/L, then you should follow up with a second test.

Long-term testing is placed in a specific area of the home. It will give a good idea of the levels of radon in the home and how they fluctuate throughout that time and the different seasons.

They’re focusing on reaching out to rural communities in Woodbury County to spread awareness of testing for radon in the homes.

The Siouxland District Health Department is selling short-term radon tests for $7 all-year.

The kit includes the testing, receiving of results, and postage.

“If people do the tests, we can find out and reach out to those rural communities and help educate them on what they can do to help lower the radon [levels] in their homes,” said Sanders.

They’ll sell the tests at rural libraries at the end of January:

January 29

Pierson Library: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Woodbury County Library in Moville: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

January 30

Cord Memorial Library in Danbury: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

January 31

Hornick Library: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Siouxland District Health Department sells the test year-round at their office in Downtown Sioux City at 1014 Nebraska St.

For more information on radon, go to their website, Iowa Department of Public Health, American Lung Association, and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.