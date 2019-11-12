Digital Exclusive: National Lung Cancer Awareness Month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), lung cancer is the leading cancer in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

As many as 20% of the people that die from lung cancer in the United States every year have never smoked or used any form of tobacco.

It takes the lives of more people than prostate, colon, and breast cancer combined.

The ACS says there are two main types of lung cancer: non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Lung cancer often has no symptoms until it has spread throughout the body.

Because of the size of the lungs, tumors can grow for a while without causing symptoms.

The American Cancer Society mentions that when lung cancer symptoms do occur, they vary depending on the type of lung cancer, location, and size of the tumor.

Some lung cancer symptoms are similar to those of other common illnesses.

Some factors that can increase your risk of lung cancer are:

Smoking

Second-hand smoke or passive smoking

Familial disposition

Exposure to Asbestos

Exposure to Radon Gas

Prolonged exposure to air pollution from vehicles, industry, power plants, and chemicals

History of other lung diseases like asthma

According to the ACS, some ways to lower your risks of lung cancer are: