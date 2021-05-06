Digital Exclusive: Museum hosts walking tour through historic downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – On Thursday afternoon, the Sioux City Public Museum hosted a walking tour taking Siouxlanders around the downtown area with a focus on historic buildings.

“In that tour, you get most of the important buildings left in Downtown Sioux City that were built between the mid-1890s up through the mid-1930s with the exception of the Historic Fourth St buildings,” said Matt Anderson, curator of the Sioux City Public Museum.

Curator, Matt Anderson, said the tours are a great way to get a sense of the growth in Sioux City’s downtown area.

Stops on the tour included the Woodbury County Courthouse, the Warrior Hotel, and the Orpheum Theatre.

“You get a sense of what downtown originally was like. It was a retail center, it was a center of office buildings. People like doctors and dentists and things were in downtown. So everything was much more concentrated in the downtown area of cities at the beginning of the 20th century,” said Anderson.

Anderson is also planning walking tours focusing on Historic 4th St. and Virginia St. to happen in the coming weeks.