Digital Exclusive: Morningside University president inducted into NAIA Hall of Fame

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s a good day over at Morningside College.

Campus president John Reynders was recently inducted into the NAIA Hall of Fame for his contribution to the college’s athletics program.

“This came quite unexpectedly. To be one of four Morningsiders in our history, to be recognized like this is quite an honor,” said John Reynders, President of Morningside University.

The other Morningsiders Reynders mentioned include Major league pitcher Paul Splittorff, former baseball coach Don Protexter, and former men’s basketball coach A.W. Buckingham.

“To be a part of that group means the world to me and I can’t thank those that nominated me and the selection committee enough,” said Reynders.

Additionally, the campus officially transitions from Morningside College to Morningside University starting Tuesday.