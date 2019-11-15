Digital Exclusive: Morningside College hosts second 2020 caucus workshop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College hosted the second 2020 Iowa caucus workshop on Thursday night on their campus.

The workshop is a part of the “Caucus 101: Understanding the 2020 Iowa Caucuses” workshop series by the Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and the Morningside Civic Union.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Garrett Arbuckle, Political Science Freshman at Morningside College, about the event.

” The main idea would be, learning and becoming educated about how the different caucuses work. Last week, we did the Democratic [workshop] and were able to learn how that process is ran. This week is the Republican [workshop] and they are actually run very differently. So, coming in, you just are going to get a different perspective on how each party runs their caucus and become educated on how they are run because they are ran very differently,” said Arbuckle, Morningside College student.

The session on Thursday night was led by speakers representing the county and state leaders of the Republican Party.

While learning about how the Republican caucus works, many Siouxlanders wondered about how the Impeachment Inquiry would affect the first in the nation caucus.

“And I think that this is a unique time to have the impeachment trials and the hearings happen as we go into the 2020 election and that can impact Iowa a lot with the caucuses. It might actually spike how the participation in the Iowa Caucuses if people feel strongly, or not. You can see that in both sides of the aisle. It will just come down to which side, has the more will power or feels more passionately about it, honestly. I think that it will affect the way that people caucus. It might bring more people out to caucus if anything, to just make sure that their voice is heard,” said Arbuckle, Political Science freshman at Morningside College.

The workshop gave those that attended important information that they will need when the Iowa Caucuses happens on February 3.

You can only participate in the Iowa Caucuses if you are registered with your political party.