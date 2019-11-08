Digital Exclusive: Morningside College held Democratic Party 2020 caucus workshop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Morningside College held one of two caucus workshops in the Yockey Room inside of the Olsen Student Center on their campus.

The Colonel Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and the Morningside Civic Union have teamed up for “Caucus 101: Understanding the 2020 Iowa Caucuses” workshop series.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Dr. Valerie Hennings, Director of the Col. Bud Day Center for Civic Engagement and Associate Professor of Political Science at Morningside College, about the importance of college students coming to the workshop.

“It’s very important for them to come to this event because many of them are voting for the first time. They are caucusing for the first time and we have found that if we can help provide information about how the caucus works, that lowers some of the fear that could be involved in doing something new. And if they feel comfortable with the process, we’re hoping that would also motivate them to turn out and participate,” said Dr. Hennings.

The workshop is for new voters, caucus participants, and anyone else in the Siouxland community.

Wednesday night was about understanding the Democratic Party caucuses, how they work, and what the process is behind them.

“I think in many ways it’s just understanding the overall process. The process changes every year, for every election, and realizing what that process can look like across parties. I think can be invaluable for anyone and everyone,” said Dr. Hennings.

The workshop is a 90 minutes long, interactive workshop that included a caucus stimulation where people will have an opportunity to experience how the caucus works for the Democratic Party.

The second workshop is on November 14 and will be about the Republican Party caucuses and how they work.