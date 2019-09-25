Digital Exclusive: Logan’s Law allows hunters to register as organ donors on hunting licenses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Donor Network and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources launched a new organ, eye, and tissue donor registry earlier this month. This new registry makes it possible for Iowans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors when obtaining a hunting, fishing, or fur harvester licenses.

This new registry was created after Governor Reynolds signed “Logan’s Law”, a bill named after 15-year-old Logan Luft of Charles City. Logan passed away in 2017 and saved many lives by becoming an organ donor and tissue donor. The Luft family worked with Representative Todd Prichard and Senator Waylon Brown to create the bill, which passed unanimously in the Iowa House and Senate.

Logan’s Law also requires donation education to be included in all hunter education courses. Iowa donor Network has developed new educational videos about the donation process that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be incorporating into all hunter education courses.

Currently in Iowa, 74% of adults are registered as organ, eye, and tissue donors. And until now, the majority of Iowans registered to be an organ, eye, and tissue donors at the DMV on online at IowaDonorNetwork.org.

In the United States, there are more than 113,000 people on the transplant waiting list and an average of 22 people die each day because there are not enough organs available. The new registry, through the Iowa DNR, will make it even easier for Iowans to register as donors and help Iowa Donor Network increase the donor registry and decrease the transplant waiting list.

You can read about Logan’s story by clicking on this link: Logan’s Story.

To see how donating works and more about donating in general, click this link: Logan’s Law: How Donation Works.