Digital Exclusive: Local YMCA holds chili cook-off, raises money for their Pay it Forward Program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Chili lined the entrance of the YMCA in South Sioux City, on Wednesday, for a good cause.

Hannah Hemingson, the marketing director for the YMCA, said, “This is a great opportunity for us. Not only to compete against each other, it’s fun for us to do that, but also, raise money for the YMCA.”

The chili was cooked and prepared by the YMCA workers and put out for the members of the YMCA to try.

“Soup is my favorite meal or any type of food to eat. So, I wanted to be a part of it [the chili cook-off] to see if I could, maybe, beat my co-workers at my cooking skills,” said Aquatics Director, Cailee Conlon.

The chili was $1 to try and $5 for a bowl of your favorite. All the proceeds from the event go to their Pay It Forward Program. The program helps the YMCA with its Financial Assistance Program.

“This Financial Assistance Program can help with families or individuals gain membership at the Y. It can help send a child to summer camp. We support children in our youth sports programing or even older adults in our diabetes exercise and prevention programs,” explained Hemingson.

The event was from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Wednesday.

