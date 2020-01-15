Digital Exclusive: Local sports is more than just a game

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On a chilly Tuesday night, local sports fans came out to watch Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders take on Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors in a Boy’s Basketball game.

Fans filled both sides of the gymnasium to cheer their teams on.

The energy that comes from a sports event is undeniable.

For these fans, it’s more than a basketball game.

“It’s really important and it’s interesting to watch because it gets intense and you always want to support your school,” said Autumn, Warriors fan.

“They can come with a group and they could all be supporting the team together,” said Emma, Warriors fan.

They come out to see their friends, enjoy a game of basketball, be with people, and it adds excitement to winter life in Siouxland.

“Our local high schools are truly the heartbeat of our community. So, we love it when people come out to our games. We need them, their cheer help inspire the players. It sure beats sitting there watching television night after night,” said Janet Flanagan, Heelan fan.