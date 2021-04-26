Digital Exclusive: Local non-profit auctioning off ‘habitats’ to help build homes for low-income families

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – When you’re shopping in the Sunnybrook Drive area, specifically at Fleet Farm, you will see a row of distinctive buildings.

The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is currently holding its very first Habitats for Habitat, which will go on until May 1 at 1 p.m.

“We had no idea what to expect in the first year of a fundraiser. Sometimes that can be a little [bit] of an unknowing. We have 12 habitats altogether from birdhouses, a dog house, a chicken coop. We got a puppy pad. We got a little free library,” said Anne Holmes, executive director.

Anne Holmes, executive director of the non-profit, said after canceling Baconfest for the second year due to COVID-19, Habitats for Habitat is becoming their main fundraiser for 2021.

The organization has a few ways people can see the habitats; they can either drive by or walk up to see the habitats in-person or look at them online.

“We knew some people who had some handyman skills or some great decorating skills, but people came out of the woodwork, no pun intended, with building houses. They all came together and said, ‘We love to be able to provide a habitat for you to auction off,” said Holmes.

Holmes mentions the fundraiser has exceeded the organization’s expectations, and the goal is to raise between $20,000 to $25,000 from the habitats.

People will be able to benefit from Habitats for Habitat in multiple ways, including enjoying the habitats in your home or the backyard.

“Knowing that you are helping a low-income family in need in our community by filling your heart and soul a little bit that this is a build it-buy it program. You’re going to help a family start on their journey to financial sustainability and stability,” said Anne Holmes, executive director.

The money will be used towards building four homes this year in Siouxland, with locations in Hull, Sioux City, and will break ground this summer in Hawarden.

Holmes said the non-profit will have the Habitats for Habitat fundraiser back again for next year.

For more information on the Habitats for Habitat fundraiser, click here.