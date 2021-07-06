Digital Exclusive: Local artist paints mural to honor late Peter Johnson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City artist, CJ Phipps, has begun a mural downtown in remembrance of Peter Johnson who passed in 2018.

“As his passing, everyone still talked about the gentleman and me doing these arts and these murals of sorts I figured why not try a memorial mural. I looked around Sioux City and seen if they had anything coming up for him for memorials or anything that they are going to do, I had no recollection of it, so I said why not,” said Phipps.

Phipps has remained in contact with Johnson’s wife to ensure the mural honors his memory and provides a place for his loved ones to visit. The mural depicts his favorite NFL teams mascot, the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“For Pete Johnson, little Herkey Hawk. We’re going to have this, I still have to do shading and whatnot, but then we’ll have ‘Pete Strong’ there with his dates and everything and give him a thing to honor him in, a memorial. So, I came down here on the backside of the Firehouse, and why not? You know, it gives it shade, there’s never going to have any sun on this, it’s going to hold its brilliant colors for years to come,” said Phipps.

Phipps has done several other murals, including 28 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle paintings on streets around Sioux City. His other artwork and projects can be found on his Facebook page.

Phipps said this is his tallest mural yet, at 27 feet high, and the Siouxland community made it possible.

“So, I went out on social media and asked if I could get any help with it, and it was astonishing how much I got back and everything. Help from Venmo and was able to pay for the paint brushes, the paint, any of my pans and all that you know. I can’t thank the people enough for that, that helped out with that,” said Phipps.

The mural is located underneath the 6th Street bridge and will be completed Tuesday for anyone who would like to pay respects.