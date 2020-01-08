Digital Exclusive: LifeServe partnered with Iowa C.O.P.S. for special blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center is looking for donors to show their support for local heroes on Thursday, January 9.

LifeServe has partnered with Iowa C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) to host a special blood drive across the State on January 9, which is also Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“The Blue Blood Drive is really important because not only are police officers and firefighters first responders but so are blood donors. In case of any big emergency, it’s the blood already on the shelf right now that helps out. So just because it seems like a slow week, not much is going on, that doesn’t mean there still isn’t a very big need for blood,” Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Community Relations Coordinator said.

The Blue Blood Drive honors all law enforcement officers while providing much-needed blood donations to community hospitals.

“They teamed up with us to have this blood drive. Not only is it supported by local law enforcement, but by coming out and donating blood, you can show your support for our local heroes,” DeRoin added.

The blood drive will be held at every LifeServe Donor Center, as well as select LifeServe mobile blood drives on January 9.

Participating locations across the state include Des Moines, Ames, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City, Sioux City, and Urbandale.

If you would like to see a full list of participating donor center addresses and hours click here.

Donors who roll up a sleeve to show support and give the gift of life will receive a free t-shirt and donuts while supplies last.

For more information on hours and locations, or to book your appointment you can visit the LifeServe website or calling 800-287-4903.