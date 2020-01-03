Digital Exclusive: LifeServe Blood Center holds Inkmas blood drive to start new year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – LifeServe Blood Center at their Southern Hills Drive location is looking for a way to bring in donors in the New Year.

They are holding the Merry Inkmas Blood Drive to help educate people that tattoos shouldn’t stop you from donating blood.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Clarie Dee-Roin, community relations coordinator of LifeServe Blood Center Sioux City, about the blood drive.

“This is a really hard time of the year for us. Because people are getting back into work after New Year’s. So that’s why we timed Inkmas to be on New Year’s week. It’s been pretty busy! We’re surprised with the turnout so far,” said DeRoin.

This is the first Inkmas blood drive and it will continue on Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The FDA says there’s no deferral as long as the tattoo was performed in a licensed shop, in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, then it’s OK to donate blood.

LifeServe Blood Center partnered with Tooth and Claw Tattoo to raise the importance of getting tattoos done by professional artists while increasing the blood supply after the holidays.

“I think it’s great. There’s a real need to get donors, particularly young donors. To get them and use the idea to come in and donate,” said Michael Kafka, blood donor.

“It would be a perfect time to try and at least learn if you’re eligible. So that, if you’re eligible, you have that much longer to offer yourself give blood,” said Jim Malek, blood donor.

DeRoin adds that everyone can come in and donate blood to help save lives.

To schedule an appointment at 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City LifeServe Blood Center location, call 800-287-4903 or go to their website.

To learn more about LifeServe Blood Center, go to their Facebook page.