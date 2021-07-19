Digital Exclusive: Le Mars showcases local artists in new exhibit

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – With several events coming up in Le Mars this summer, the art center decided to try something different to reach a new audience.

The new exhibit titled “Fresh Perspectives” features work from local artists new to the art scene.

“We were trying to think of different ways to bring in a newer audience so, this was one of them to bring in newer artists that people necessarily don’t know about or haven’t seen before. So, we really wanted to try to approach a newer audience that may be interested in seeing some more from newer artists,” said Annie Laursen, programming director at the Le Mars Art Center.

Laursen said the center reached out to artists via their Facebook page with specific guidelines to submit their work for the exhibit.

In the end, five artists responded.

“And we could’ve narrowed it down from there, but we thought it was an excellent example of what the area has to offer for young and upcoming artists and then, also a really good wide variety of art that we have drawings, acrylic paintings, and just some really interesting compositions as well,” said Laursen.

The exhibit will be on display until Saturday, June 24.