Digital Exclusive: Kids trick or treat at Sunrise Retirement Community

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The annual trick or treating event at Sunrise Retirement Community went on Thursday afternoon for Halloween.

The residents were supplied with lots of candy, like Tootsie Rolls, candy bars, Starbursts, and more.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Erin Anderson, Activities Director at Sunrise Retirement Community, about the event.

“As you can kinda hear, there’s a lot of laughing, lots of ‘aah.’ And it’s very fun. The best part is, is seeing the residents light up…and smile. It’s something that they will talk about for time to come. So, they really enjoyed this,” said Anderson, Sunrise Retirement Community.

The staff and even some of the residents even dressed up for the occasion.

They interacted with the residents and all the kids that come through in their Halloween costumes to guide the busy traffic.

The event is mostly for the residents and their family members, and staff.

“They all [The kids] light up. They see candy, they see grandma and grandpa, you know, they see their cousins, and um…they love it. They absolutely love it and you’re warm inside versus, you know, [giggles] being outside where it’s kinda chilly,” said Anderson, Sunrise Retirement Community.

The staff makes sure to have the buckets full of candy for the event to run smoothly.

The majority of the residents like to sit outside of their rooms and pass out the candy to the kids.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Ruth Hamilton, a resident at Sunrise Retirement Community, about seeing the kids on Halloween.

“…But it’s fun to see how they [the kids] kinda know what they want and then they try to pick it out,” said Hamilton.

About 100-200 kids come and trick or treat at Sunrise.

The residents will talk about this event days after it happened.

They will also be ready once again to give out candy to kids when Halloween rolls around again next year.