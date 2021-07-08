Digital Exclusive: Kids bend light in latest Innovation Studio

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Kids learned about light and sound during Thursday’s Innovation Studio at the public library.

With only glass jars and a couple of flashlights, kids got hands on learning about how light and sound works in a fun way.

“It’ll show them how they can take light and sound and vary it with different sizes of glass jars to create different lights,” said Christine Craig-Beyerink, Youth Outreach Coordinator for ISU Extension and Outreach.

Students also learned how different levels of liquid will give a jar a different sound.

Youth Outreach Coordinator, Christine Craig-Beyerink said learning about how these are shaped could lead to future careers.

“It’s lighting for the theatre or even an engineering design or a graphic designer with staging and things like that,” said Craig-Beyerink.