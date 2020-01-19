Digital Exclusive: Keeping your child safe from RSV

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A common respiratory virus, known as RSV, can be very serious for some infants and older adults.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska has the third-highest number of reported cases since 2003.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have some helpful reminders for parents of infants that have a higher risk of getting RSV:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Wash their hands often with soap and water.

Avoid touching their face with unwashed hands.

Limit the time they spend in child-care centers or other possible contagious settings during the fall, winter, and spring seasons.

There are also ways that adults can help stop the spread of RSV when they can cold-like symptoms.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper shirt sleeve, not your hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoid close contact (kissing, handshaking, sharing cups and silverware) with others.

For more ways to help prevent RSV, click here.

