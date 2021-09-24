Digital Exclusive: Kalin’s celebrates 100 years with $100,000 donation to United Way

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kalin’s Indoor Comfort celebrated being Sioux City’s longest continuously operating heating and air conditioning firm today with a luncheon for their 100 anniversary.

During the event, the Director of Iowa Economic Development Authority, Debi Durham, spoke on behalf of Governor Kim Reynolds, who extended congratulations to the Kalin family.

“I appreciate the sacrifice, hard work, and commitment it takes to operate a family-owned and operated business that stands the test of time,” Grassley said in a video message, “When opportunity knocks there are good times of peace and prosperity. You feather your nest for a rainy day, so when harder times bring a natural disaster, a pandemic or an economic downturn to your doorstep the family business is able to weather that storm. Celebrating a whole century in business tell me that you have aced the test.”

President and third generation owner of Kalin’s Indoor Comfort, Bruce Kalin, concluded the event by thanking their partners and contributors over the years and presenting United Way with a donation of one hundred thousand dollars.

“I learned from my dad, who I’m pretty sure learned from his dad, that it’s so important to give back to the community that supports you,” Kalin said, “What we have decided to do is give [United Way] one thousand dollars for every year we’ve been in business.”

United Way thanked Kalin’s by presenting them with a book of photos from over the last 100 years.