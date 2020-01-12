Digital Exclusive: Iowa’s Smokefree Air Act generates over 6,000 complaints

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In 2008, Iowa enacted the Smokefree Air Act. For the 11 years, the act has been law, over 6,000 complaints have been reported about smoking in prohibited areas.

The top five prohibited places where complaints came from include bars, restaurants, retail stores and services, government places and educational facilities.

Iowa Code 142D, or the Smokefree Air Act, states that the act is in place “to reduce the level of exposure by the general public and employees to environmental tobacco smoke in order to improve the public health of Iowans.”

E-cigarettes and vapes are not included under the Smokefree Air Act, but businesses can adapt their policies to prohibit them.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 400,000 Iowans still smoke. If you or someone you know needs help to stop smoking, call 800-QUIT-NOW or click here.

