Digital Exclusive: Iowa health officials follow new electronic prescribing mandate

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials in Iowa are now mandated to transmit prescriptions electronically.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that e-prescribing allows health professionals to send prescriptions straight to pharmacies using a special software program on a computer device.

This mandate will eliminate the patient receiving the prescription on paper and taking it to the pharmacy themselves, including C-II prescriptions like hydrocodone.

“E-prescribing has been shown to decrease prescribing and medication errors, and enhance the safety of and quality of the prescribing process,” said Iowa Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Andrew Funk. “It’s also an important part of the fight against opioid misuse, as e-prescriptions are much less likely to be falsified.”

Iowa is one of 15 states to have an e-prescription mandate.

The IDPH would like Iowa residents to talk to their prescriber or pharmacist. For information is also available by clicking here.

