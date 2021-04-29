Digital Exclusive: Iowa DOT creates mobile game about drowsy driving

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) has a new way of teaching folks about a certain type of impaired driving.

Moonlight Journey was developed by ZERO Fatalities as a way to show folks how to avoid drowsy driving in the form of a game.

“Moonlight Journey was developed to try and bring awareness to the impact that drowsy driving can have because I don’t think that a lot of people think about drowsy driving in the same way they think about drunk driving or distracted driving,” said Tracey Bramble, Zero Fatalities Coordinator for the Iowa DOT.

Zero Fatalities Coordinator, Tracey Bramble, said drowsy driving is a tough element to quantify when it comes to traffic accidents.

“If you’re in a fatal crash, there’s no way to test for drowsy, if you were sleepy when you crashed. So we’re trying to get to people before that crash happens,” said Bramble.

That is where Moonlight Journey comes in.

“The way the app works is you have a car and you drive it down a road using your finger to move it around and you either catch coins, which boost your power level or you run into different obstacles that cause you to be more drowsy. And if you hit a sheep, you die,” said Bramble.

Currently, the app is only available on android devices.

“We are working on getting grants in the future that we would be developing it for iOS, but that’s not set yet, so right now, it’s just for android devices,” said Bramble.

You can learn out more about drowsy and other impaired driving by clicking here.