Digital Exclusive: Increase of police officers on roads during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department is increasing the number of officers on the road during the holiday season.

Special Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP, will cover as much area as they can and help make the biggest impact to keep drivers safe.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Sgt. Jason Allen, the head of STEP at the Sioux City Police Department, about the increase of officers on the road.

“New Year’s Eve, as you can imagine, and Christmas time. Again, with the extended time off that people have at work. The social and family functions that a lot of people, maybe drink more than they normally would. This is definitely a sense of time of year where we try to be out in full force,” said Sgt. Allen.

STEP has officers that often work throughout the year for impaired driving, seatbelt violations, etc., based on the need and time of year.

Including other holidays throughout the year that are associated with alcohol consumption, like Fourth of July and St. Patrick’s Day.

Officers’ main responsibility is handling the day-to-day traffic enforcement, including weather condition on the roads.

“So, obviously, one of the things we deal with is inclement weather. It should without saying that if inclement weather shows up, you should probably slow down. Take a little longer to get where you need to be. Just drive safe. Drive defensive and make sure you’re calculating that people might not be able to stop as quick,” said Sgt. Allen.

Their responsibilities also include responding to citizen complaints, deals with parade escorts, and house moves.

One of law enforcement’s keys to safety during the holidays is keeping drivers safe from impaired driving.

The Sioux City Police Department also has a big reminder for drivers on this holiday season.

“Make the right choice. If you shouldn’t be driving, please don’t get behind the wheel. Please don’t put yourself or others at risk and make the right choice,” said Sgt. Allen, the head of STEP at the Sioux City Police Department.

Impaired driving also includes not just alcohol but drug use while driving.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has some statistics about impaired driving:

In 2017, 45% of the drivers killed in fatal crashes who were tested for drugs, tested positive.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 885 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December 2017.

Despite the fact it’s illegal to drive when impaired by alcohol, in 2017, one person was killed every 48 minutes by a drunk driver on U.S. roads.

On average, an OWI could set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing and more.

The financial impact of impaired-driving crashes is devastating. Based on 2010 numbers (the most recent year for which cost data is available), impaired-driving crashes cost the United States $44 billion annually.

From December 13, 2018, to January 1, 2019, Iowa law enforcement officers arrested 506 impaired drivers.

Also during this time frame in Iowa, there were 17 fatal crashes killing 18 people. Four of these seventeen fatal crashes involved an impaired driver.

