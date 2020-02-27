Digital Exclusive: Importance of children’s dental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – February is National Children’s Dental Health Month and it’s important for parents to protect their kids’ teeth.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the time to protect your baby’s teeth is during pregnancy when you’re caring for your mouth.

Dr. Dona Prince D.D.S. P.C., a Siouxland dentist, said kids should start seeing a dentist when they have their first tooth or by the age of one.

“Make sure your kids have healthy teeth because that could set up a lifetime of good habits for them. So, that they can keep their bright smile and be healthy,” said Dr. Prince, Siouxland dentist.

The American Dental Association (ADA) said parents need to keep for young children away from any food or drinks that have added sugar in them because it can cause tooth decay or Early Childhood Caries.

The ADA’s definition of Early Childhood Caries is:

The presence of one or more decayed (non-cavitated or cavitated lesions), missing (due to caries) or filled tooth surfaces in any primary tooth in a preschool-age child between birth and 71 months of age. From the American Dental Association

“The problem with dental decay in kids that are young is that a lot of times it has to be treated at the hospital in an operating room setting. So, it’s very expensive [for parents] and pretty traumatic for the child,” said Dr. Prince.

The CDC also said parents should brush their kids’ teeth twice a day.

Dr. Prince’s advice for parents to brush their kids’ teeth is to sit them on your lap with their head facing forward and brush their teeth like you brush your own teeth.

So that way, it’s more comfortable for the kids and their heads stop moving backward when you brush their teeth.

“Parents need to supervise their child’s brushing, at least, until the age of six and if not, even a couple of years longer. Then make sure they check it because a lot of times kids get in a hurry and they don’t take the time that they need to take to get their teeth clean,” said Dr. Prince.

As a part of National Children’s Dental Health Month, she’s participating in this year’s ADA’s Give Kids A Smile program at her dentistry on Friday starting at 8 a.m.

Kids from the ages of one through 18 with limited or no access to dental care from Sioux City and the surrounding communities can come for a screening, cleaning, fluoride, x-rays, and dental education.

“It’s always a fun day. It’s a busy day. We have lots of kids and lots of families,” said Dr. Prince.

The American Dental Association started the Give Kids a Smile program in 2003 as a way to provide free dental care to underserved children in their communities.

Her dentistry has been a part of the program for about 15 years. Last year, Dr. Prince said there were over 80 kids at her office for the event and one year there were up to 110 kids.

