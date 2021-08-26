Digital Exclusive: How staffing shortage continues to affect Siouxland businesses

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — IowaWORKS held a career fair Thursday where Siouxland businesses worked to ease the staffing shortage that has affected businesses nationally.

Several local businesses say since COVID began to decline, application submissions rose. However, they still have a hard time keeping employees for the long run which is why Siouxlanders may still see businesses struggling with proper staffing.

“So, we see a lot of people through the office every day,” said Branch Manager at IMKO workforce solutions, Dan Schoenherr, “and I think that has to do with the COVID because it was getting over, I see and understand that it’s spiking up now but we’ll see how the future holds. But so far it’s been good, been a good year. We’re looking for people that want to learn a new skill and basically show up every day.”

Recruiter and HR Specialist with Masaba Manufacturing, Alyssa Walker, said they’ve been actively looking to fill positions that have been open throughout the course of the staffing shortage. Although, more positions open up as the company expands, thus adding to their need for employees.

“I think it’s kind of been a struggle coming off COVID-19,” Walker said, “Part of our struggle is that everyone’s trying to get everyone. It’s really ball game for whoever’s trying to get employed because you have so many options, you can go wherever you want, and you have more leeway.”

Recruiter, Elvis Sayarath, at Dakota City Tyson said during the shortage they’ve been attempting to increase application submissions through sign-on bonuses and competitive pay but also keep their employees through attendance incentives.

“Well, we’re getting a fluctuation [of applications], it goes in and out,” said Sayarath, “We have people that come in and out all the time, that’s why we’re out here to recruit more qualified candidates. So, the traffic flow is [not] consistent but we want to make sure we’re fully staffed.”