Digital Exclusive: Hartington Board Game Club helps kids make new friends

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Most games are played electronically these days, board games have fallen out of fashion with kids.

But one Nebraska game club is all about playing board games.

The Hartington Board Game Club is for kids in kindergarten through 8th grade to come together to learn how to play a new or favorite game twice a week.

During the school year, the club meets on Tuesdays from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. In the summertime, they also gather on Fridays.

“It’s just a chance to be able to have a new experience. To be able to find out that this might not have been something that they originally thought they were going to like but it gives them a chance to actually go ‘Hey, this is something new and maybe I can go for that,” said Peter Talley, founder of Hartington Board Game Club.

“Well, you can work as a team with others. It’s strategy….teamwork. It’s mostly teamwork and strategy,” said Emily, club member.

They meet in the community room in the Hartington Public Library.

The club has about 20 kids from schools in Coleridge, Laurel, and Bow Valley that come regularly.

The kids not only learn to play board games but also make new friends.

“It’s important because then you’re not always by yourself and stuff and you have people to hang out with,” said Dalton, club member.

“Because it just helps build creativity and lets you have a little fun,” said Sawyer, club member.

The club started in October 2016 to provide a chance for kids to also learn and play card games and role-playing games. They also have special tournaments, events, and more.

For more information on the Hartington Board Game Club, go to their Facebook page.