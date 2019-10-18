Digital Exclusive: Great Pumpkin Float grows in number of kids coming

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KCAU) – The Second Annual Great Pumpkin Float brought out more kids than initially expected.

The expectation was about 50 kids for this year’s event. The number for the event ended up being 70 kids. Last year, it was about 45 kids.

KCAU 9 Digital spoke with Hannah Hemingson, Marketing & Development Director at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA, about the event.

“We want kids to have fun and be kids. I mean, they’re stuck in school all day. You see kids in their phones or tablets. They’re glued to their technology. This is a way to bring them out from behind those screens and interact with each other and just be kids.”

It’s an event for families and kids to come out and enjoy the floating pumpkin patch. And yes, pumpkins do actually float.

There were kids from infants to 11 years old and even their parents in the pool getting pumpkins and having a good time.

After picking a pumpkin, the kids painted them, had a cookie, and a glass of cider in the activity room.

They were able to take their painted pumpkin home in a bucket.

Hemingson says that it is so much fun seeing all the kids enjoying the event. She hopes that even more kids come out for next year’s Great Pumpkin Float.

Hemingson is also surprised by how fast it has grown within one year. She and the YMCA are really excited to see how the event will continue to go in the future.