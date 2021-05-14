Digital Exclusive: Goodwill’s new machine ‘a major upgrade’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One of the Sioux City Goodwill stores has new state-of-the-art equipment they say will boost their recycling efforts.

President and CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains, John Hantla, calls the machine a major upgrade for the organization.

“It’s a major upgrade from what we have used in the past, and it is safer and larger and has a higher production capacity,” said Hantla.

Chief Operating Officer, Vilay Keokenchanh said the store was planning to upgrade from their more labor-intensive bailers for some time.

“We actually have been researching new equipment for about three or four years, then the timing just kind of lined up and we decided to pull the trigger,” said Vilay Keokenchanh, chief operating officer at Goodwill of the Great Plains.

Whereas the previous machines needed two people at the most to operate, the new one can be operated with the push of a button and has many features.

“We can take the carts of clothing, it will dump them right in there, it goes up a conveyor belt into the bailer machine. The bail is made, it’s automatically tied off with the bails and then exited out the side,” said Hantla.

“There’s a bunch of safety protocols on there, it’s really hard to get hurt. I know it’s big, it’s hungry, and we have the stuff to feed it,” said Keokenchanh.

Hantla said the organization receives a tremendous amount of donations and the ones that don’t get sold will be sold to other markets to be recycled.

“It can be made into carpeting, rags, it can go overseas for export. There’s a wide variety for which those textiles are used, so it has value,” said Hantla.