Digital Exclusive: Free therapy session at Heartland Counseling for distressed farmers and rural families

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – 2019 was not an easy-going year for farmers in Nebraska.

From flooding to severe weather, farmers struggled to get their crops in on time and harvest their crops on time.

The farming season can be a huge hassle for farmers and their families, especially during a harsh year.

Farmers and their families may experience a lot of stress, anxiety, and depression throughout the year.

Heartland Counseling in South Sioux City, Nebraska, is offering free therapy sessions for distressed farmers and rural families through COMHT (Nebraska Counseling Outreach and Mental Health Therapy).

The free therapy sessions are available at participating counseling facilities across Nebraska, and Heartland in South Sioux City is one of them.

The therapy sessions are for all farmers and their families regardless if they have insurance or not.

Farmers who have insurance can still take advantage of the free sessions and are not required to inform their health insurance provider.

Heartland has seen farmers throughout the past few years, and have already seen a positive impact on those farmers and their families.

The therapy sessions allow face-to-face communication with a licensed mental health doctor.

The mental health doctors hope to help the farmers and/or their families find ways to cope with stress, depression, and anxiety.

“I think just giving them the support, having somebody totally non-objective to be able to talk to and to give them some coping skills that are different from the ones that they’re using. So maybe some positive coping skills that they may have not have tried in the past. We give them different ideas on what they can do to handle depression, stress, and anxiety,” Jennifer Jackson, Executive Director, Heartland Counseling shared.

If you or your family would like to participate in the free therapy sessions, all you have to do is call the Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.

During the phone call, you will be asked which of the participating facilities you would like to go to and a voucher with your name on it will be sent to that facility.

Once the voucher has been sent, you or your family will have 30 days to use it.

The free therapy sessions are not limited and can be used at any point throughout the year.

Farmers and their families are welcome to take advantage of the unlimited free therapy sessions throughout the 2020 farming season.