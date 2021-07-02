Digital Exclusive: Fourth of July brings more than just burns to UnityPoint Clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland health officials are asking folks to be cautious during the fourth of July weekend.

Firework usage in Iowa has been legalized since 2017, and the Associated Press says the number of injuries has more than doubled since then. Although, fireworks are not the only thing to be wary of when celebrating.

“Generally, during the holiday seasons we do see an increase in just our patient numbers, it’s not even always related to injuries or the holiday itself, but we do just because families are in town. Everyone thinks fireworks and burns or injuries, but car accidents are increasing, boat accidents, alcohol-related injuries, alcohol poisoning, heatstroke, heat exhaustion, things like that,” said Regina Grover, ARNP with UnityPoint Clinic – Urgent Care.

Grover added several tips to help siouxlanders stay safe and comfortable during the holidays.

“I think stay hydrated, stay cool, stay inside when you need to. Always adult supervision during any fireworks going on, be responsible with your alcohol intake, don’t drink and drive. So, we treat minor injuries here at urgent care if you have a severe burn, a severe laceration, you’re involved in any kind of accident then you need to go to the emergency department.” Gover said.

Unity Point Clinic will remain open on today from 8 am to 8 pm, Saturday through Monday from 8am to 6 pm for anyone who is in need of care.